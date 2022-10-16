PC Past in-person events: October 2022
Producers Club Brunch with Eric Deggans
Join fellow Producers Club members for brunch with NPR TV Critic Eric Deggans. Enjoy an outdoor brunch in the company of fellow Producers Club members and KPBS staff, followed by an interview by Jade Hindmon with Eric Deggans, along with questions from the audience.
Date: Sunday, October 16, 2022
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location: Coasterra on The Harbor Float
880 Harbor Island Drive
San Diego, CA 92101
Cost: Free - Registration required
Your RSVP includes a buffet-style brunch on the open-air Harbor Float at COASTERRA.
