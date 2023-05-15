Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule

PC Past in-person events: May 2022

Join us on opening night of the GI Film Festival, for three films highlighting local filmmakers, stories and heroes. The evening also features a hosted reception, post-screening discussion, and lots of opportunities to connect. Limited to 25 pairs. First come, first served.

Date: Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Museum of Photographic Arts

1649 El Prado

San Diego, CA 92101

Cost: Free - Registration required

To secure free tickets use promo code PC-2023

PC Past in-person events May 2022