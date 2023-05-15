PC Past in-person events: May 2022
Join us on opening night of the GI Film Festival, for three films highlighting local filmmakers, stories and heroes. The evening also features a hosted reception, post-screening discussion, and lots of opportunities to connect. Limited to 25 pairs. First come, first served.
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Museum of Photographic Arts
1649 El Prado
San Diego, CA 92101
Cost: Free - Registration required
To secure free tickets use promo code PC-2023