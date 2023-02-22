PC Past in-person events: February 2023

Join Producers Club members for an exclusive opportunity to see The Outsiders at the La Jolla Playhouse and enjoy a pre-reception prior to the show.



The story that defined a generation is reimagined as a groundbreaking musical. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.