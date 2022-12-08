Give Now
PC Past in-person events: December 2022

Join KPBS for an evening with the host of "The World," Marco Werman.

KPBS Producers Club Members have the opportunity to hear from Marco Werman, host of “The World.” This in-person event features a short reception with food and beverage followed by a conversation between KPBS Metro Reporter Andrew Bowen and Marco Werman about how “The World” is produced, special reports, and upcoming series.

Date: Thursday, December 8, 2022

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Del Mar Social

3444 Tripp Ct Ste A2

San Diego, CA 92121

Cost: Free - Registration required

