PC Past in-person events: March 2023

Welcome the Spring with KPBS at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center. Producers Club Members will have the opportunity to visit and tour this lovely community garden and engage in fun hands-on activities. You will get a chance to learn easy gardening techniques as well as learn about cooking healthy and fresh food for yourself and your family. Join us and experience this local gem and get to learn more about the various programs they offer throughout the year.

