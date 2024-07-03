Chapter 6: Fringe women, or how art can heal

Kata Pierce-Morgan has always spoken out.

In the 1970s she raised her voice against the police abuse she suffered as a dancer at Les Girls Theater. In the 1980s, she advocated for dancers rights in the media and overturned a city ordinance. By the 1990s, she had firmly established Les Girls as a safe space for dancers.

But along with those victories came a lot of trauma. In the 2000s, Kata turned to art to heal herself.

In 2013, she became part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival. The annual event takes its cue from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment.

Kata now stands in solidarity with sex worker/artists Lady Grew from Ireland and Rachel Atlas from New Zealand. All three are using Fringe to confront stigmas and stereotypes.

Beth Accomando / KPBS Les Girls owner Kata Pierce-Morgan and singer-activist Kate McGrew on the set of their new play "Heaven or Hell 3: 1971 San Diego."

In this chapter:

Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater

Kate McGrew/Lady Grew, singer, activist, sex worker, Fringe artist

Rachel Atlas, Fringe artist, activist, sex worker

Kit Marsh, Fringe artist, sex worker

Cherida Fraser, Fringe artist

Credits:

Beth Accomando, Producer/Host/Video editor

Christopher Maue, Videographer/Lighting Designer

Kurt Kohnen, Sound Designer

Phil Nenna, Designer/Animator

Sanns Dixon, Videographer

Roland Lizarondo, Videographer

Amy Fan and Gaby Moreno, Assistants

David Washburn, Editor