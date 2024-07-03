Chapter 6: Fringe women, or how art can heal

In the 1970s she raised her voice against the police abuse she suffered as a dancer at Les Girls Theater. In the 1980s, she advocated for dancers rights in the media and overturned a city ordinance. By the 1990s, she had firmly established Les Girls as a safe space for dancers.
But along with those victories came a lot of trauma. In the 2000s, Kata turned to art to heal herself.
1 of 23
Photos from the closing night of Kata Pierce-Morgan's 2024 San Diego Fringe show, "No Regrets." May 26, 2024
Michael Prine
In 2013, she became part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival. The annual event takes its cue from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment.
Kata now stands in solidarity with sex worker/artists Lady Grew from Ireland and Rachel Atlas from New Zealand. All three are using Fringe to confront stigmas and stereotypes.
In this chapter:
Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater Kate McGrew/Lady Grew, singer, activist, sex worker, Fringe artist Rachel Atlas, Fringe artist, activist, sex worker Kit Marsh, Fringe artist, sex worker Cherida Fraser, Fringe artist
Credits:
Beth Accomando, Producer/Host/Video editor Christopher Maue, Videographer/Lighting Designer Kurt Kohnen, Sound Designer Phil Nenna, Designer/Animator Sanns Dixon, Videographer Roland Lizarondo, Videographer Amy Fan and Gaby Moreno, Assistants David Washburn, Editor