Stripper Energy Cover Art
Stripper Energy

Chapter 6: Fringe women, or how art can heal

 July 3, 2024 at 12:39 PM PDT
By Beth Accomando
Kata Pierce-Morgan has always spoken out.

In the 1970s she raised her voice against the police abuse she suffered as a dancer at Les Girls Theater. In the 1980s, she advocated for dancers rights in the media and overturned a city ordinance. By the 1990s, she had firmly established Les Girls as a safe space for dancers.

But along with those victories came a lot of trauma. In the 2000s, Kata turned to art to heal herself.

Photos from the closing night of Kata Pierce-Morgan's 2024 San Diego Fringe show, "No Regrets." May 26, 2024
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine
Michael Prine

In 2013, she became part of the San Diego International Fringe Festival. The annual event takes its cue from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, which began as a creative act of rebellion against the artistic establishment.

Kata now stands in solidarity with sex worker/artists Lady Grew from Ireland and Rachel Atlas from New Zealand. All three are using Fringe to confront stigmas and stereotypes.

Les Girls owner Kata Pierce-Morgan and singer-activist Kate McGrew on the set of their new play "Heaven or Hell 3: 1971 San Diego."
Beth Accomando
/
KPBS
Les Girls owner Kata Pierce-Morgan and singer-activist Kate McGrew on the set of their new play "Heaven or Hell 3: 1971 San Diego."

In this chapter:

Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater
Kate McGrew/Lady Grew, singer, activist, sex worker, Fringe artist
Rachel Atlas, Fringe artist, activist, sex worker
Kit Marsh, Fringe artist, sex worker
Cherida Fraser, Fringe artist

Credits:

Beth Accomando, Producer/Host/Video editor
Christopher Maue, Videographer/Lighting Designer
Kurt Kohnen, Sound Designer
Phil Nenna, Designer/Animator
Sanns Dixon, Videographer
Roland Lizarondo, Videographer
Amy Fan and Gaby Moreno, Assistants
David Washburn, Editor

