Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Quality of Life

San Diego grocery workers prepare for possible strike

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published June 27, 2025 at 5:01 PM PDT
Thousands of grocery store workers across San Diego County could go on strike within hours if no deal is reached. KPBS reporter John Carroll breaks down the key issues behind what could become the region’s first grocery strike in over 20 years.

All appeared normal inside the Ralphs store in Hillcrest Friday afternoon. But by Saturday, employees inside the store may be outside, walking a picket line.

“It’s just very frustrating because it’s been since March… we’ve had 21 bargaining sessions and our members just want to get a deal done,” said Brent Beltran, communications director for United Food and Commercial Workers union Local 135.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

The stores in question are Albertsons, which owns Vons and Pavilions and Kroger, which owns Ralphs.

Beltran said store management have been needlessly dragging their feet.

“They’ve been slow rolling it, and it’s been very difficult for us to get something done because of going through that process,” he said.

We reached out to both Kroger/Ralphs and Albertsons/Vons for comment. As of our deadline, we hadn’t heard back from Ralphs.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

But Albertsons sent a statement:

Albertsons, Vons, and Pavilions in Southern California remain committed to productive discussions with the UFCW. We respect the rights of workers to engage in collective bargaining and are negotiating in good faith to achieve a balanced agreement that rewards our associates, benefits our customers and is sustainable for our company in the competitive grocery industry. Allegations of unfair labor practices are without merit. Our focus remains on providing exceptional service to our customers and fostering a positive working environment for our associates. All Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions in Southern California are open and ready to continue serving our communities.”

Unfair labor practices — that’s the main issue at hand in these negotiations.

Brent Beltran, communications director for UFCW Local 135, is shown being interviewed outside the Ralphs store in Hillcrest on June 27, 2025.
Mike Damron
Brent Beltran, communications director for UFCW Local 135, is shown being interviewed outside the Ralphs store in Hillcrest on June 27, 2025.
A UFCW San Diego Local 135 patch is shown on Brent Beltran's jacket on June 27, 2025.
Mike Damron
A UFCW San Diego Local 135 patch is shown on Brent Beltran's jacket on June 27, 2025.

“Most of it has to do with illegally surveilling our members. They’re not supposed to follow members around when they’re talking with union reps … Another one is that they have not allowed certain members to wear union garb,” said Beltran.

In addition to the labor practices portion, Beltran said they’re also negotiating over a new contract. These negotiations are happening throughout Southern California, basically from Bakersfield to the border. 7,000 of those workers are in San Diego County.

Beltran said they’ll keep negotiating into Friday night if necessary, but by tomorrow, he said there will either be an agreement, or about 45,000 workers across Southern California will begin their strike.

Tags

Quality of Life BusinessFoodLaw
John Carroll
John Carroll is a general assignment reporter and anchor at KPBS. He loves coming up with story ideas that are not being covered elsewhere, but he’s also ready to cover the breaking news of the day.
See stories by John Carroll
What story do you want to see told?

A gradient of colors going from blue to red with the KPBS Voter Hub logo overlayed.
Special Election: San Diego County Supervisor District 1
A big decision awaits some voters this July as the race for San Diego County’s Supervisor District 1 seat heats up. Are you ready to vote? Check out the KPBS Voter Hub to learn about the candidates, the key issues the board is facing and how you can make your voice heard.
Explore →
More News