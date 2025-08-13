Toni Atkins faces potential conflicts of interest in run for Governor

Chula Vista’s mayor is seeking an agreement with Caltrans to clear encampments along the freeways in his city. Then, Toni Atkins is now running for Governor, but faces potential conflicts of interest. Next, a new way for Southeastern San Diego residents to get to medical appointments, the grocery store and more. Finally, we discuss agape and its role in our society as we present another installment of our civic values series.