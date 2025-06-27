Give Now
Racial Justice and Social Equity

Oceanside neighborhood on high alert after family detained by armed ICE agents

By Tania Thorne / North County Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published June 27, 2025 at 5:23 PM PDT
A teenage brother and sister — both U.S. citizens — were handcuffed during an immigration raid caught on video in Oceanside. Agents were targeting their father. KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne spoke with the teen about the raid that left him without either parent.

On June 18, the Robles Ortega family woke up at 6 a.m. to shattered windows and loud noises.

A now-viral video shows their Oceanside apartment surrounded by uniformed and armed immigration agents.

"They threw two flash grenades in here. They flew the drone in here, broke windows, and they were not saying who they were. We didn't know who it actually was. We were thinking it was ICE. Well, we were correct," said 17-year-old Kevin Robles.

Immigration agents made their way inside the home Robles shares with his mom, dad, and 14-year-old sister.

"I was the first one to get taken out. They just grabbed me, cuffed me, and took me out. Same thing with my sister, my dad and my mom. I didn't get to see a warrant," he said.

Robles and his sister were both handcuffed, despite being underage and U.S. citizens. After neighbors intervened and informed agents of their age and status, the minors were let go.

But Robles’ mom and dad were not.

"It was something very ... hard for me to process. Knowing that both of my parents were taken. I didn't even get to say 'bye' ... not even one word. All they said was, 'I love you.' That was the last thing," Robles recalls.

Kevin Robles, 17, whose parents were detained, was handcuffed during an ICE raid in Oceanside, Calif., on June 24, 2025. He was later released after neighbors advocated for him, confirming he is a U.S. citizen.
Kevin Robles, 17, stands beside a mural in Oceanside, Calif., on June 24, 2025. The mural features a portrait of his detained parents.
A mural in Oceanside, Calif., photographed on June 24, 2025, features a portrait of two detained parents of Kevin Robles, 17, and the phrase, “No one is illegal on stolen land.”
Robles says the warrant they eventually got showed agents were looking for his father, Arnoldo Robles.

Immigration agents ended up taking his mother, Angelica Ortega, as well.

Both had been in the U.S. for over 15 years, but without legal status.

Court records show Arnoldo was convicted for a DUI in 2023, but it is unclear if that is what led to the detention warrant.

KPBS reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for details of the arrest and have not heard back.

A framed portrait of Angela Ortega and Arnoldo Robles hangs on the wall of their apartment in Oceanside, Calif., on June 24, 2025.
"We're more than just neighbors. We're like family. They help us, we help them," said Ada Rocha, a neighbor who witnessed the arrest.

She said many neighbors and children were scared of what was going on.

She said she questioned agents about measures they took to detain the family. "I said, 'Why are you guys going to the extreme? If you guys are just executing a warrant, why are you guys acting like, there's some murderers there or like drug dealers or something worse. Just do what you're going to do without all the excessiveness,'" she recalled. 

Rocha says the events have left the community in fear, and a family in pieces.

"It just breaks me that, like Kevin said, now he has to be an adult," Rocha said. "It's summer, and instead of them thinking, 'Oh, I'm going to go with my friends here or go out and have fun,' now he has to think about, 'I need to provide for my little sister.'"

With the White House pushing for mass deportations, fear and uncertainty are growing in the communities of San Diego and Imperial counties. Misinformation is everywhere, and knowing the law and your rights is crucial. Here are some resources to help you stay informed and prepared.

Resources

The community has gathered around the family by raising money for legal fees and painting a mural behind their apartment complex.

The mural reads, “No one is illegal on stolen land” and has a portrait of the parents.

"My parents were actually loved. My dad was a landscaping guy for a couple of properties in the neighborhood, he was a good guy. My mom will give anybody food. My mom would do anything for anybody," Robles said.

The teens have had very little communication with their parents, who are being held in separate facilities.

49th District congressman Mike Levin is investigating the incident.

"There's inherent risk when deploying flashbangs and related tactics in a family neighborhood. This situation demands transparency, but DHS so far has been unresponsive as usual. I won't stop until we get answers," he said on his Facebook page.

Since the arrest, the Eastside neighborhood of Oceanside has been on high alert, and so have community activists.

"People keep on asking, 'What can we do?' And we're like, 'We'll get out on the streets. Your presence alone makes a huge difference,'" said juanito xochipilli conoro, with the Human Rights Council of Oceanside.

The grassroots community organization helps families stay informed.

Hats hang on a wall next to boarded-up windows in the bedroom of Angela Ortega and Arnoldo Robles’ apartment in Oceanside, Calif., on June 24, 2025. The windows were broken during an ICE raid.<br/>
"I've seen more and more younger people come out, more people coming out to protest because they want to do something with this energy that they have," said conoro, who spells his name in all lower-case letters.

On Saturday, the council plans a community patrol training in Oceanside to teach people about observing, documenting, and responding when ICE or law enforcement is present in communities.

The training takes place at 10 A.M. at Balderrama Park.

Tags

Racial Justice and Social Equity North CountyImmigrationLaw Enforcement
Tania Thorne
I love hearing from the community and listening to what's important to you. No story is too small. If it matters to you, more than likely it matters to somebody else too.
See stories by Tania Thorne
