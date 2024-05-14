Do you have stripper energy?

If you think that's a loaded question, you're not wrong — the word "stripper" means different things to different people. But, since the 1970s, Kata Pierce-Morgan has embraced it. As a former dancer and current owner of Les Girl Theater, Kata feels empowered by the women who've passed through the historic strip club and by what she calls "stripper energy."

Join me under the neon glow of Les Girls Theater for “Stripper Energy: Fighting Back from the Fringes,” a six-part video podcast. Prepare for sassy strippers, corrupt cops, and a fierce activism launched from the unlikely stage of a strip club.

First episode drops May 22 on YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts. You can also check out Kata's San Diego International Fringe Festival show "No Regrets" this weekend and next.