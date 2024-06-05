Chapter 2: Let it all hang out, or how a Texas Baptist went all-nude to shock San Diego

Kata Pierce’s life changed when she met James Morgan in the early 1970s. For decades, the two of them challenged censorship and police abuse of power by refusing to be silent bystanders. But their actions had consequences. Find out how a raid on Jim’s Left Bank establishment led to him opening Les Girls Theater and staging what was referred to as “The Censorship Play.”

Some of the attractions Jim created.

Courtesy of Kata Pierce-Morgan The 1969 ad for "Let It All Hang Out," what James Morgan referred to as "The Censorship Play" because it prompted a police raid and challenged the censorship laws in San Diego.

Courtesy of Kata Pierce-Morgan In 1971, James Morgan created the Nudie Cutie Express to transport young military people from Oceanside to his clubs in San Diego.

Courtesy of Kata Pierce-Morgan In 1983, James Morgan built what he called The Floating Castle, a party boat that could accommodate hundreds of people.

Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater

Bobbi Rogers, former dancer at Les Girls Theater and performer in “Let in All Hang Out”

Pepper, former dancer and cashier at Les Girls Theater in the 1980s

Sid Kassouf, former employee at Show Place

James Morgan, original owner of Les Girls Theater, late husband of Kata

