Chapter 2: Let it all hang out, or how a Texas Baptist went all-nude to shock San Diego
Kata Pierce’s life changed when she met James Morgan in the early 1970s. For decades, the two of them challenged censorship and police abuse of power by refusing to be silent bystanders. But their actions had consequences. Find out how a raid on Jim’s Left Bank establishment led to him opening Les Girls Theater and staging what was referred to as “The Censorship Play.”
Some of the attractions Jim created.
In this chapter
Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater
Bobbi Rogers, former dancer at Les Girls Theater and performer in “Let in All Hang Out”
Pepper, former dancer and cashier at Les Girls Theater in the 1980s
Sid Kassouf, former employee at Show Place
James Morgan, original owner of Les Girls Theater, late husband of Kata
