Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Stripper Energy Cover Art
Stripper Energy

Chapter 2: Let it all hang out, or how a Texas Baptist went all-nude to shock San Diego

 June 5, 2024 at 9:00 AM PDT
By Beth Accomando
Ways To Subscribe

Kata Pierce’s life changed when she met James Morgan in the early 1970s. For decades, the two of them challenged censorship and police abuse of power by refusing to be silent bystanders. But their actions had consequences. Find out how a raid on Jim’s Left Bank establishment led to him opening Les Girls Theater and staging what was referred to as “The Censorship Play.”

Some of the attractions Jim created.

The 1969 ad for "Let It All Hang Out," what James Morgan referred to as "The Censorship Play" because it prompted a police raid and challenged the censorship laws in San Diego.
Courtesy of Kata Pierce-Morgan
The 1969 ad for "Let It All Hang Out," what James Morgan referred to as "The Censorship Play" because it prompted a police raid and challenged the censorship laws in San Diego.
In 1971, James Morgan created the Nudie Cutie Express to transport young military people from Oceanside to his clubs in San Diego. 1971
Courtesy of Kata Pierce-Morgan
In 1971, James Morgan created the Nudie Cutie Express to transport young military people from Oceanside to his clubs in San Diego.
In 1983, James Morgan built what he called The Floating Castle, a party boat that could accommodate hundreds of people. 1983
Courtesy of Kata Pierce-Morgan
In 1983, James Morgan built what he called The Floating Castle, a party boat that could accommodate hundreds of people.

In this chapter

Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater
Bobbi Rogers, former dancer at Les Girls Theater and performer in “Let in All Hang Out”
Pepper, former dancer and cashier at Les Girls Theater in the 1980s
Sid Kassouf, former employee at Show Place
James Morgan, original owner of Les Girls Theater, late husband of Kata

Credits:
Beth Accomando, Producer/Host
Christopher Maue, Videographer/Lighting Designer
Kurt Kohnen, Sound Designer
Phil Nenna, Designer/Animator
Sanns Dixon, Videographer
Amy Fan and Gaby Moreno, Assistants
Marc Biagi, Actor reading James Morgan
David Washburn, Editor

Tags

Stripper Energy Women