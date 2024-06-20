Chapter 4: Vice grip, or rise of the rat pack
The history of Les Girls Theater continues with the police harassment of dancers that started in the 1970s continuing into the 1980s. It begins to extend outside of the venue of Les Girls Theater and into public places, and even into dancer's homes.
Decades ago, Kata Pierce-Morgan, a former dancer and the current owner of Les Girls, was labeled an "N.H.I." (No Humans Involved) and "fringe woman" by the police. She and her fellow dancers faced an onslaught of police raids, nude interrogations and coerced encounters.
But despite such harassment and intimidation, Kata did not stay silent and compliant. She and her late husband, James Morgan, fought back — specifically by speaking up against police abuse to a county grand jury.
But while the 1970 grand jury report called out San Diego Police Department vice officers, nothing really happened. Meanwhile the vice squad's so-called "rat pack," took their harassment to new levels.
In this chapter:
Kata Pierce-Morgan, poet, activist, former dancer, current owner of Les Girls Theater
John Barriage, lawyer who represented James Morgan and Les Girls in 1980s
Kate Yavenditti, lawyer and co-founder of the County's Task Force on Domestic Violence, also involved with WomenOccupySan Diego and the National Lawyers Guild.
J.W. August, KPBS freelance journalist
Pepper, former dancer and cashier at Les Girls Theater
Mel, current manager of Les Girls Theater
