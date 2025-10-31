Give Now
Education

San Diego City College students brace for CalFresh funding cliff

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:47 AM PDT
San Diego City College students speak with Basic Needs Center staff at a CalFresh application event on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.
Mike Damron
/
KPBS
San Diego City College students speak with Basic Needs Center staff at a CalFresh application event on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025.

Community college students are among the thousands of San Diego County residents bracing for a loss of CalFresh benefits. Federal food assistance funds run out Saturday.

Carlos Gonzalez is a student at San Diego City College. He and his mom get about $200 a month through the program.

“Now, with rent and the food, I don't know if we're going to have enough,” he said.

City College’s Basic Needs Center is preparing for increased demand in November. They’ve asked the San Diego Food Bank for twice the amount of fresh produce as they usually order for their food pantry. Students who are missing out on CalFresh benefits will get additional items.

Gonzalez said the pantry will be a big help.

“Even just one snack a day or a month is still one snack compared to nothing,” he said. “I'm not the only one struggling at this moment. There's other people and they're going to need it.”

A 2025 survey found that 44% of students in the San Diego Community College District are food insecure. At City College, the Basic Needs Center regularly hosts CalFresh application events. Case workers with San Diego County help students apply.

Community colleges are at the forefront of getting students enrolled in federal food assistance, said Molly De Marco, a nutrition professor at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

“Food insecurity is a hidden problem at universities a lot of times, because it’s pretty stigmatized to suggest you need help,” De Marco said. “We see that across our populations, but at the university level with young people, they’ve never experienced seeking assistance like that before.”

It can be difficult for students to figure out whether they’re eligible for CalFresh, she said. Along with income and citizenship requirements, students only qualify if they meet certain criteria, like working 20 hours per week or caring for a young child.

It’s still worth trying, said Franchesca Valdes Rankin, City College’s CalFresh technician. The process usually takes about a month, and staff are processing applications during the shutdown.

“If one person enrolls in CalFresh, it sets the tone and sets the standard that this is something students need,” Valdes Rankin said.

Education
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

