San Diego County confirms CalFresh benefits will be delayed for 395,000 in November

San Diego County officials on Tuesday announced that due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, the nearly 400,000 San Diegans who receive CalFresh benefits will see a delay in payouts, even if a deal is struck in Washington this week.

More than 395,000 people in nearly 240,000 households receive CalFresh benefits in San Diego County, based on income. The nearly month-long shutdown means a delay in November benefits for about 42 million Americans, including 5.5 million in California. More than 63% of California's SNAP participants are children or elderly.

The length of the delay for November benefits is unknown at this point and depends on the resolution of the shutdown.

"Because the federal government failed to pass a budget, shutting down operations nationwide, CalFresh benefits will not be reloaded on Nov. 1," San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Terra Lawson-Remer said Tuesday. "Governor Newsom has deployed the National Guard and directed additional funding to food banks to help families keep food on the table. The county of San Diego and the state of California are working together to support families through this crisis, and anyone who needs help should call 2-1-1 or visit 211sandiego.org."

CalFresh is the California version of the federal food assistance program also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly referred to as EBT or food stamps. The program is entirely federally funded, but is managed by states and administered by counties.

Californians can still use CalFresh benefits left over from previous months. CalFresh beneficiaries can check their balance by calling the number on the back of the EBT card.

Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO at Father Joe's Villages, said the national crisis reflects the country's values.

"Who are we as a nation if millions of people in our country are forced to go hungry or homeless? We were already in a difficult situation and are nearing even more urgent times," he said on Friday. "Our neighbors in need cannot thrive if they lack nutritious meals. When they experience both hunger and homelessness, these combined stresses lead to short- and long-term health issues that make it more difficult for people to end their homelessness.

"People, especially our vulnerable seniors, are already making the heart-wrenching decision between paying for food, housing or rent," Vargas said. "Any delay in food benefits will only increase the likelihood of our most vulnerable populations falling into homelessness. Individuals, especially now, need somewhere to turn. We welcome all with compassion and empathy."

Government leaders had until last Thursday to hash out a deal to end the shutdown without impacting federally funded programs such as SNAP/CalFresh. They did not meet that deadline.

Democrats and Republicans blame each other for the debacle, with Democrats refusing to vote on a budget bill without an extension of subsidies under the Affordable Care Act to keep health care premiums down, and Republicans refusing to budge on the matter.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week said he would deploy the California National Guard to the state's food banks to assist, as well as fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to help alleviate the crisis.

"This is serious, this is urgent — and requires immediate action. Millions of Americans rely on food benefits to feed their families, and while Republicans in Washington drag their feet, California is stepping up once again to fill in the gaps," Newsom said last Wednesday.

"As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, California is working to ensure CalFresh recipients don't go hungry while food prices are spiking under President Trump."

As a result of the shutdown, local nonprofits and food banks expect to shoulder much of the burden. The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank said it expects additional costs of $500,000.

"The San Diego Food Bank remains fully operational and committed to ensuring access to food," a statement from the nonprofit read. "We are aware of Governor Newsom's announcement to deploy the National Guard and expedite emergency funding. We do not anticipate needing National Guard support currently. San Diego has always stepped up in times of crisis, and we're confident our community will do so again.

"The need is urgent. We're here to help."

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said last week that the program was "going to run out of money in two weeks" and pinned the blame on Democrats.

"Because of the Democrat shutdown, there are not enough funds to provide SNAP for 40 million Americans come Nov 1," Rollins posted on X. "Democrats are putting free health care for illegal aliens and their political agenda ahead of food security for American families. Shameful."

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, SNAP has a contingency fund of about $6 billion, more than $5 billion of which should be available for use toward SNAP benefits, covering a large portion of the roughly $8 billion due in November.

The USDA head can also move funds among different nutrition programs, which it did earlier this month, transferring $300 million in tariff revenue to the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (also known as WIC).

Local food resources and information are available through the 211 San Diego web page or by calling 211 San Diego. Additionally, a list of food resources such as food banks and pantries can be accessed at feedingsandiego.org/find-food/.

People can also visit feedingsandiego.org/find-food/ for assistance and resources, or to make to a donation.

Additionally, Jewish Family Service has resources for federal employees available online.