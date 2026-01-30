30th Street bike lanes see ridership increase for 4th consecutive year

For the fourth consecutive year, more cyclists are using protected bike lanes along 30th Street in North and South Park, according to a report released today by the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition.

The lanes were installed in 2021 and saw an immediate jump, with the number of cyclists using the corridor more than doubling in one year — from a little over 50,000 to 114,682. The subsequent growth has been steady, albeit far less dramatic. In 2023 the ridership increased by 1.7%, 5.7% in 2024 and another 6.9% in 2025 to more than 130,000 annual bike trips along the corridor.

"We're thrilled to see the noteworthy increase in cycling along the 30th Street corridor since the installation of protective infrastructure in 2021," shared Chloé Lauer, executive director of the San Diego County Bicycle Coalition. "People really do enjoy biking when they feel comfortable, and our goal is to make bike-friendly streets the norm throughout San Diego County."

The lanes are 7 feet wide and have physical barriers, including plastic posts and parked vehicles, to separate cyclists and micro mobility users from vehicle traffic. They were controversial when first installed, with both residents and business owners lamenting the loss of parking spaces.

Proponents of the lanes — and other infrastructure projects intended to allow for more diverse methods of transportation — said the lanes have been a boon to the neighborhood.

"Safer, more connected bicycle infrastructure will help reduce the number of cars on our roads," said Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego. "I'm encouraged that people take advantage of the 30th Street bike lanes and increase ridership. San Diego should support policies and projects that keep cyclists safer and make our communities livelier and more sustainable."

The coalition releasing the data on Thursday said the lanes have a slight slowing effect for motor traffic, making it safer for pedestrians, cyclists, e-bikes and other modes of transportation.

"North Park is growing rapidly, and we've reached a point where driving is often no longer the most practical way to get around the neighborhood," said Jason Vance, chair of North Park Community Planning Group. "The 30th Street Bikeway has played an important role in supporting that shift, providing a safe and comfortable north-south connection that encourages more people to bike for everyday trips."