KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Celebrate Ken's 100th Episode

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 28, 2026 at 10:48 AM PST
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO
Ken Kramer, host of KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO

Stream early with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ beginning Feb. 1, 2026! / Watch Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 from 8-10 p.m. on KPBS TV

We'll celebrate Ken's 100th episode by looking back at some of the first broadcasts of the show that has become a KPBS favorite over the years. Plus some memorable stories and recollections from the program's nearly half century on San Diego radio and television.

For more than five decades, the Emmy-winning show KEN KRAMER’S ABOUT SAN DIEGO has presented stories of the history, places and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories hosted by legendary Ken Kramer and co-produced by Suzanne Bartole share little known things about our past and how they relate to places we see every day. You learn something you might not have known about San Diego.

Join us at a party to celebrate 100 episodes of ABOUT SAN DIEGO. Check back for ticket information in the next few weeks. Enter your email at the bottom of the page to get notified when ticket information is available.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
