Ken Kramer 100 Landing Page
“Ken Kramer's About San Diego” is celebrating its 100th episode!
For more than five decades, the Emmy-winning show “Ken Kramer’s About San Diego” has presented stories of the history, places and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories hosted by legendary Ken Kramer and co-produced by Suzanne Bartole share little known things about our past and how they relate to places we see every day. You learn something you might not have known about San Diego.
100th Episode Highlight
Join Ken for a look back at some of the first broadcasts of the show that has become a KPBS favorite over the years. Plus some memorable stories and recollections from the program's nearly half century on San Diego radio and TV.
- The 100th episode will be broadcast on February 19, 2026 on KPBS-TV and KPBS+
- Early access — KPBS members can stream the episode early beginning February 1
- Enjoy a special mini-marathon of “About San Diego” episodes on February 19
Binge “About San Diego”
Watch episodes from the current season and past seasons at any time on KPBS+. Episodes go back to 2010.
Want some recommendations? Here are a few from KPBS staff.
Photo Gallery
Join the Party
Join us at a party to celebrate 100 episodes of “About San Diego.”
Check back here for ticket information in the next few weeks.
About Ken and Suzanne
“Ken Kramer’s About San Diego” has been honored with numerous Emmy and Golden Mike Awards, as well as recognition from teachers groups, Save Our Heritage Org., City Of San Diego, San Diego Historical Society, Society of Professional Journalists, San Diego Press Club, Radio Festival of New York, and The Voice of America. In proclaiming “Ken Kramer Day” in 2008, The County Board of Supervisors described the show as “…more valuable to San Diego History than any two or three of our local museums combined.”
Ken is a fourth-generation native Californian who grew up in Pasadena, and graduated from San Diego State University in 1974.
The program is co-produced by Suzanne Bartole, a photojournalist, multimedia and video producer with the County of San Diego and the videographer for LEGOLAND California. Ken and Suzanne began working together in 1995 at NBC 7. Previously, she was producer, photographer and editor for the popular “Sam The Cooking Guy” show. Suzanne has won 20 Emmy Awards for Lighting, Editing, Photography and Producing. She’s a graduate of San Diego State University. Suzanne grew up in Mira Mesa and currently lives in Middletown.
Help Keep Local Programming Funded
