San Diego lawmakers split along party lines on Senate proposal to end shutdown

Jarielle Taylor got in line at an emergency food distribution event at Veterans Village of San Diego on Monday. Staff and volunteers with Feeding San Diego put cartons of eggs and bags of potatoes into passenger seats and trunks.

Taylor is one of thousands of federal workers who’ve gone without pay during the government shutdown.

“It's been affecting us a lot,” she said. “The fear of the unknown, not really knowing if we're going to get paid or not.”

Taylor worked at Naval Air Station North Island until about a week ago, when her contract ended. She hopes she’ll be able to access veterans’ benefits soon, like the GI Bill and housing assistance.

“It can't be given to us if there's nobody working there,” she said.

San Diego’s Congressional delegation is split along party lines on the Senate’s proposal to reopen the federal government .

It would backpay federal workers who’ve gone unpaid during the shutdown. It would also fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – CalFresh in California – through September 2026.

It would not extend subsidies that help millions of Americans afford health insurance.

“This Republican ‘deal’ ignores the fact that millions of families are about to lose their health care coverage because of skyrocketing costs,” Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) wrote in a statement on social media . “A promise to potentially vote on it next month does nothing to address the health care crisis we are in today.”

Padilla and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) voted against the agreement in a procedural vote Sunday night.

The House of Representatives must also pass the funding bill before the government can reopen. San Diego County’s Democratic Representatives say they’ll vote against it if it doesn’t address health care costs.

“We all want this shutdown to end. Families are stretched thin, workers are missing paychecks, and the uncertainty is real for millions of Americans,” Rep. Mike Levin wrote. “But I will be voting no on the deal the Senate is sending over to the House.”

Republican Congressman Darrell Issa’s office said he’ll vote in favor of reopening the government.

“Congressman Issa voted to fully fund the government and opposed every effort by the Democrats to shut it down and keep it closed,” his office wrote in a statement. “He’s ready to vote the same way ASAP.”

Veterans Village is prepared to support families no matter what, said President and CEO Akilah Templeton.

“We have a lot of active duty service members who still need our help even on a good day,” she said. “Even when the government isn’t shut down.”