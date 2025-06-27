Corruption, crackdowns and taxes: Fact-checking the District 1 supervisor candidates

As the last day to vote approaches, the special election for San Diego County’s District 1 supervisor is getting personal.

The two candidates in the race, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, have been firing heated claims at one another during press conferences, on the debate stage and over social media.

Aguirre, a Democrat, has accused McCann of corruption and backing the Trump administration’s increasingly invasive crackdown on immigration. McCann, a Republican, has hit back with claims that Aguirre didn’t pay property taxes and credit card bills and plans to raise the cost of living for voters.

A lot is riding on this election for San Diego County. Voters in the South Bay are set to decide whether Democrats or Republicans have a majority on the influential county Board of Supervisors, which makes regional decisions on immigration policy, social safety net programs, transportation planning and public health.

KPBS went through the major claims, which both candidates posted to Instagram, and double-checked the facts. Click each card to see our analysis.