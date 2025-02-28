What questions do you have for the upcoming 2025 San Diego County District 1 special election?

A special election to fill the seat vacated by San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas is in full swing.

At stake is the balance of power. The winner of this race will determine which political party gets control of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, which will shape policies and allocate funding for issues such as immigration, mental health, homelessness, the environment and much more.

While those decisions will have a wide impact on residents all over the county, the deciding vote will come from voters in the county’s First Supervisorial District . Only voters who live in the district will vote in the pivotal election. The district includes the communities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, Barrio Logan, San Ysidro, Spring Valley or Bonita.

💡 You can find your district using the San Diego County district map .

Seven candidates qualified for the ballot: Chula Vista Deputy Mayor Carolina Chavez, affordable energy consultant Elizabeth Efird, former political candidate Lincoln Pickard, former Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chair Louis Fuentes, Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre and San Diego City Councilmember Vivian Moreno.

Ballots are set to go out to voters the week of March 10. Tuesday, April 8 is election day and the last day to vote.

If no candidate wins the majority of votes, the top two candidates will compete with each other in a special general election on July 1.

We want to help you get ready to vote. Do you live in the First Supervisorial District? Do you have all the information you need to make an informed decision? What questions do you have about the upcoming San Diego County District 1 special election?

Send your questions by calling or texting us at 619-630-8516 or by filling out the form below.