What you need to know to vote in Board of Supervisors District 1 Primary Election

What is the primary election about?

This primary election will fill the vacant seat for San Diego County’s First Supervisorial District. The elected supervisor will serve the remainder of the current term, which ends in January 2029.

If a candidate does not secure more than 50% of the vote in the primary, the top two finishers will advance to a special general election on July 1, 2025.

For KPBS' nonpartisan guide, visit the KPBS Voter Hub .

How do I know if I live in District 1?

District 1 spans from the Pacific Ocean on the west, to the Otay and San Miguel mountains in the east, and from Barrio Logan in the north to the U.S./Mexico international border on the south. The First Supervisorial District includes the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, and some communities within the City of San Diego, such as Barrio Logan, East Village, Golden Hill, and more. Additionally, District 1 includes the unincorporated areas of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres, Sunnyside and La Presa.

Find out what state district you live in You can find your district using the district map provided by the San Diego Registrar of Voters

How do I register to vote?

You can register to vote or check your registration status online on the California Online Voter Registration page . The last day to register to vote for the primary election is March 24.

➡ To register online you will need the following: Your state driver's license or identification card number

The last four digits of your social security number

Your date of birth 💡How to fill out a California Voter Registration Card (ASL)



If you missed the registration deadline, you can still conditionally register and vote provisionally at the Registrar’s office or any vote center located in the First Supervisorial District. You can learn more here.

You can find more information at the Registrar of Voters Election Information site.

Here are the key dates and times for early and last-day voting:

Feb. 27: Voter Information Pamphlets are released to registered voters residing in District 1.

Voter Information Pamphlets are released to registered voters residing in District 1. March 10 : Ballots go out to registered voters residing in District 1. In-office voting begins at the Registrar of Voters office (Mon – Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

: Ballots go out to registered voters residing in District 1. In-office voting begins at the Registrar of Voters office (Mon – Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). March 11 : Twenty-six official ballot drop boxes are available daily through the final day of voting, April 8 .

: Twenty-six official ballot drop boxes are available daily through the final day of voting, . March 24 : Deadline to register to vote.

: Deadline to register to vote. March 25 – April 8: Conditional Voter Registration period. If you missed the registration deadline, you can still conditionally register and vote provisionally at the Registrar’s office or any vote center located in the First Supervisorial District.

Conditional Voter Registration period. If you missed the registration deadline, you can still conditionally register and vote provisionally at the Registrar’s office or any vote center located in the First Supervisorial District. March 29 : Some vote centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing voters with ten consecutive days of early voting.

: Some vote centers are open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing voters with ten consecutive days of early voting. April 8: Last day to vote.

Can I pre-register to vote or register to vote as a noncitizen who has a social security number?

Pre-registration is available to eligible 16 and 17-year-olds. Once a voter turns 18, their voter registration will automatically become active. However, you must be a U.S. citizen in order to pre-register or register.



How can I vote by mail?

County election offices will begin mailing ballots to active registered voters by March 10 . Just fill it out, seal it in the provided envelope and send it off to your county elections office. Make sure it's postmarked by April 8.

If you're dropping off your ballot, it must be delivered no later than 8 p.m. when polls close on Election Day.

➡ Find your ballot drop box location Ballot Drop Box Locations: April 8, 2025 ➡ Find your vote center Vote Center Locations: April 8, 2025

Why is the voting process in California a month long? And is voting by mail safe?

All California active registered voters are sent a vote-by-mail ballot roughly a month before an election. That allows local election offices time for thorough verification processes, such as signature matching and accuracy testing. This extended timeframe also accommodates people who don't have time to make it to a vote center on Election Day, providing ample opportunity to cast their ballots. Californians have had the option to vote by mail since 1979, and instances of voter fraud, including with mail-in ballots, are exceedingly rare due to stringent safety protocols. Mail-in ballots are only provided to registered Californians, and there are robust measures in place to prevent forgery, theft and fraudulent activity. In 2012 65.15% of ballots cast were mail-in ballots — 10 years later that number was 91.24%

Find more facts about the elections process on the California Secretary of State website and on the San Diego Registrar of Voters website.

➡ 'Inactive' registered voters Voters will be given an inactive status when a "county elections official receives information (for example, from the post office) indicating the voter has moved out of state or mail is returned undeliverable without a forwarding address."

What do I do if I receive a duplicate ballot?

Voters may vote and return either ballot. Destroy the unused ballot. If the voter uses the suspended ballot the system will automatically set aside that ballot envelope. That ballot will be counted if and only if that is the only ballot returned by the voter.

"Voters are encouraged to call our office to let us know. Replacement mail ballots are typically sent when a voter moves within the county to a new residence address after the initial mailing was sent," said a San Diego Registrar of Voters representative via email.

How can I get the ballot in my language?

Ballots in California are available in several languages other than English.

When registering to vote, you can select from the following: Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai or Vietnamese. You can fill out an application online at the Secretary of State's website.

The Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965, requires the Registrar of Voters to provide language assistance in Spanish, Filipino, Vietnamese and Chinese. To receive voting materials in these languages you can fill out an application.

For people that speak Arabic, Japanese, Korean, Somali, Persian or Laotian, you can request a reference ballot called a "facsimile ballot." It's a copy of the ballot translated into these languages. You can use that copy to mark your choices on an official ballot.

To request a reference ballot you can reach out to the following:

Call (800) 696-0136 (toll free), (858) 565-5800 or email rovmail@sdcounty.ca.gov.

Ask a poll worker at a vote center for a reference ballot. If you need help marking your ballot, you may bring someone with you to the poll to assist you.

How can I reduce the flood of election mailers in my mailbox?

Political consultant Tom Shepard said campaigns use databases informed by voter rolls from the Registrar of Voters to target those who haven't voted yet with mailers, texts and phone calls.

That means, voting early can help! Campaigns track voter rolls every 24 to 36 hours, and once your ballot is cast, the mail stops. Plus, early voting means avoiding long lines and ensures your vote counts on time.

