Quiz: Where do the candidates for county supervisor in District 1 stand on the issues that matter to you?

The 2025 District 1 Supervisorial Primary Election is right around the corner. Do you know who you're voting for?

If not, scroll down to play an interactive quiz that will help you find out where Board of Supervisor District 1 candidates stand on issues that matter to you. Answer six multiple choice questions covering topics from immigration policies to cost of living.

Once you've completed the quiz, you can explore which candidates answered similarly to you.

Candidates answered with a YES, NO, OTHER, or CHOOSE NOT TO ANSWER, as well as a short explanation for each answer.

All interviews were conducted in person or virtually. The responses in the quiz are transcripts that were lightly edited for clarity.

Editor's Note: KPBS web producers Brenden Tuccinardi, Leslie Gonzalez and Natalie Gonzalez, CMS Project Manager Michael Wayne and contributed to this interactive.