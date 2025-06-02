Test your knowledge: What do you know about the upcoming special runoff general election?
What do you know about the upcoming special runoff general election for the San Diego County District 1 Supervisor?
Interest in the race is high because the outcome of the election will impact which political party gains control of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. The two candidates are Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre, a registered Democrat, and Chula Vista Mayor John McCann, a registered Republican.
The Registrar of Voters has already sent out ballots to voters in District 1 ahead of the election in July, and the candidates are out on the campaign trail sharing their views on numerous critical issues facing district residents.
So how ready are you to vote? Think you know it all? Or are you in the dark? Maybe you’re too busy and are planning to wing it on Election Day? Maybe you haven’t had much time to think about it, but you know you don’t want just anyone to get elected.
Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a fun, easy way to help you get informed. Take the quiz and prepare to vote along the way.
Once you’ve completed the quiz you might surprise yourself and find you’re inspired and want to know more. And for that, all you have to do is click here to explore the KPBS Voter Hub filled with the information you need to be ready to vote on Election Day.