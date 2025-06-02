San Diego leaders to respond to ICE raid in South Park

Congressional representatives Juan Vargas, Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs and Mike Levin, along with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, will hold a news conference Monday to address Friday’s immigration raid in South Park. They will be joined by other local elected officials and leaders “standing in solidarity,” according to organizers.

The event follows a federal immigration raid Friday afternoon at Buona Forchetta, an Italian restaurant in the South Park neighborhood, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made multiple arrests.

Witnesses cited in news reports say agents initially handcuffed the entire restaurant crew while asking for identification. Several workers were ultimately detained, though accounts differ on how many were arrested.