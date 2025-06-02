Give Now
San Diego leaders to respond to ICE raid in South Park

By Leslie Gonzalez / Web Producer
Contributors: City News Service
Published June 2, 2025 at 10:23 AM PDT
Local leaders to speak out after ICE agents arrested several workers at a South Park restaurant Friday

Congressional representatives Juan Vargas, Scott Peters, Sara Jacobs and Mike Levin, along with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, will hold a news conference Monday to address Friday’s immigration raid in South Park. They will be joined by other local elected officials and leaders “standing in solidarity,” according to organizers.

The event follows a federal immigration raid Friday afternoon at Buona Forchetta, an Italian restaurant in the South Park neighborhood, where U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents made multiple arrests.

Witnesses cited in news reports say agents initially handcuffed the entire restaurant crew while asking for identification. Several workers were ultimately detained, though accounts differ on how many were arrested.

Tags

Politics San Diego Government
Leslie Gonzalez
I respect writing as an art of expression. It's my job to execute well-written stories that reflect artistic expression and mirror my core values, which are to clearly and succinctly convey, educate, and entertain my readers with breaking local news and worldly affairs.
See stories by Leslie Gonzalez
