AGES OF ICE

Stream with KPBS / Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 16 - 30, 2026 at 10 p.m. + Encores Sundays, Sept. 20 - Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

A story of scientific daring and discovery, grit, and human endeavour, where unlocking the mysteries of our icy worlds is key to unlocking the forces that drive our planet.

A story of scientific daring and discovery, grit, and human endeavor, where unlocking the mysteries of our icy worlds is key to unlocking the forces that drive our planet.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Northern Pictures / Cameron Batten / PBS Arctic wildlife

Episode 1: "The Frozen Heart" - Venture into our planet’s most extreme ice fields alongside scientists uncovering the history of our climate. From scaling jagged peaks to descending deep into the ice sheet, track how the polar world is transforming.

Dr Adrian McCallum and his team ski into headwinds in temperatures of minus 40°F, dragging sleds and radar equipment across 350 miles of the Greenland ice sheet to collect valuable climate data. For a whole month, the team of five skis up to thirteen hours a day, battling exhaustion, storms and isolation, hoping to complete their mission before deadly weather closes in.

Episode 2: "Polar Seas" - The polar seas are one of Earth’s great superpowers, helping regulate our entire planet. But as they warm and sea ice disappears, explore why their health is inseparable from our survival.

As the Arctic warms, shipping routes are opening up that were previously inaccessible due to sea ice. For marine life in the Arctic, this means increased noise and disturbance from ships passing through, affecting their ability to hunt, navigate and communicate.

Episode 3: "The Incubator of Life" - Journey beneath the ice to discover hidden worlds where life flourishes against the odds. As scientists explore glaciers, oceans, and frozen frontiers, they uncover remarkable clues that may one day help us find life beyond Earth.

Deep inside Austria’s Natur Eis Palast, microbiologist Dr. Birgit Satler reveals the vibrant, microscopic life that thrives within glacial ice. Algae, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and tiny animals like tardigrades form complex ecosystems inside this frozen realm.

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Learn how crew and scientists travelled to some of the most unforgiving places on the planet to film “Ages of Ice.” Battling blizzards, crossing ice sheets, and adapting to the unpredictability of polar fieldwork, watch the extraordinary effort behind every moment on screen and the shared curiosity driving filmmakers and scientists to the ends of the Earth.

More clips:

Alun and the Moulin

Life in the Ice

Aerotrophy

Real Ice

Greenland Ice Sheet