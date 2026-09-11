AGES OF ICE
Stream with KPBS / Premieres Wednesdays, Sept. 16 - 30, 2026 at 10 p.m. + Encores Sundays, Sept. 20 - Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2
A story of scientific daring and discovery, grit, and human endeavour, where unlocking the mysteries of our icy worlds is key to unlocking the forces that drive our planet.
EPISODE GUIDE:
Episode 1: "The Frozen Heart" - Venture into our planet’s most extreme ice fields alongside scientists uncovering the history of our climate. From scaling jagged peaks to descending deep into the ice sheet, track how the polar world is transforming.
Episode 2: "Polar Seas" - The polar seas are one of Earth’s great superpowers, helping regulate our entire planet. But as they warm and sea ice disappears, explore why their health is inseparable from our survival.
Episode 3: "The Incubator of Life" - Journey beneath the ice to discover hidden worlds where life flourishes against the odds. As scientists explore glaciers, oceans, and frozen frontiers, they uncover remarkable clues that may one day help us find life beyond Earth.
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More clips:
Alun and the Moulin
Life in the Ice
Aerotrophy
Real Ice
Greenland Ice Sheet