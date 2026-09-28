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Hurricanes to affect San Diego weather this week

By City News Service
Published September 28, 2026 at 1:47 PM PDT
This satellite image released by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Dolly over the Atlantic Ocean, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.
NOAA
/
AP
This satellite image released by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Dolly over the Atlantic Ocean, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026.

A pair of Pacific hurricanes will influence San Diego County weather early this week, primarily by sending tropical moisture and ocean swells northward toward Southern California, before a drying and warming trend takes hold for the remainder of the week.

Hurricane Odalys, positioned hundreds of miles south-southwest of San Diego, is supplying mid- and upper-level moisture that will keep skies partly to mostly cloudy into Monday, forecasters said.

The added tropical moisture could produce a few light showers or sprinkles, with the greatest chance in the mountains and eastern portions of the county. Any rainfall is expected to be light, with little or no measurable precipitation in most coastal and valley communities.

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The tropical systems also will have their greatest effect along the coast. Swell generated by Odalys, combined with additional swell from Hurricane Polo and a northwesterly swell, is expected to produce surf of 3 to 5 feet, with sets reaching 6 to 7 feet on south- and southwest-facing beaches. A high risk of rip currents is expected through Tuesday.

A beach hazard statement remained in effect through Sunday night due to the risk of minor tidal overflow and minor coastal erosion.

A coastal flood advisory was issued from early Monday morning through Wednesday afternoon to account for the highest tides combining with the expected elevated surf.

"Primary impacts during the morning high tides Monday-Wednesday will be minor coastal flooding in low lying areas in addition to coastal erosion," the National Weather Service said.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week. Coastal highs should range from the mid-70s to mid-80s, with inland valleys generally in the 80s, mountains in the 60s and lower deserts in the mid-90s, according to the NWS. Gusty winds of 25 to 35 mph are possible east of mountain passes and along desert slopes.

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The weather will turn increasingly warm and dry late in the week, while coastal temperatures will remain moderated by the marine layer.

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