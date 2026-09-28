Information pamphlets being mailed to San Diego County's 2 million voters

Voter information pamphlets for California's Nov. 3 general election are being mailed to more than 2 million registered voters in San Diego County beginning this week.

Each pamphlet includes voting options, key election deadlines, official drop box and vote center locations, candidate statements, ballot measures and a sample ballot, according to the county Registrar of Voters.

A list of official ballot drop boxes and vote center locations is available at sdvote.com.

"This election's ballot card has two pages, front and back. Voters can choose which contests to vote on," according to the ROV. "Ballots will start arriving the week of Oct. 5, giving voters nearly a month to mark and return their ballot before the final day of voting on Nov. 3."

Voters who signed up to get electronic delivery should have already received an email with a direct link to their pamphlet. Anyone who wants to receive future pamphlets electronically can sign up at sdvote.com. Those who choose this option will no longer receive a paper copy by mail and will instead get an email with a direct link when the pamphlet is posted online.

Voters can return their mailed ballots in one of three ways:

— By mail, with no postage required;

— At an official Registrar's ballot drop box, available Oct. 4 through Nov. 3;

— At any vote center.

In-person voting begins Oct. 5 at the Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Vote center locations open in phases to support early voting and shorter lines, at the following times:

Oct. 24: Select vote centers open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Oct. 31: All vote centers open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Nov. 3: Final day of voting. All vote centers, official ballot drop boxes and the Registrar's office are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eds: The ROV is at sdvote.com, or 858-565-5800. The County Communications Office is at 619-595-4633 or communications@sdcounty.ca.gov.