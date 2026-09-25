County launches El Niño online informational hub to help residents prepare

San Diego County officials have launched an online informational resource to provide county residents with up-to-date information and tools to prepare for what's expected to be one of the strongest El Niño seasons in history, it was announced Friday.

The El Niño 2026 Informational Hub includes information on current weather conditions and resources to sign up for emergency alerts or obtain sandbags and other essential items.

The website can be found at https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/preparedness/flooding/elnino.html.

County officials are advising residents to begin preparing now for the storms expected this fall and winter.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern marked by warmer-than-average ocean temperatures in the tropical eastern Pacific, which can shift weather patterns and bring wetter, more intense, powerful winters to California. A study published in the journal Science last month found El Niño events are now more than 36% stronger than before the industrial era, with that trend accelerating over the last 40 years as the planet warms.

Officials warn this El Niño cycle could bring heavy rain, strong winds, mountain snow and coastal flooding. The looming El Niño event is already breaking records, and forecasters expect it to continue to strengthen, potentially becoming the strongest in recorded history.

State officials said El Niño is strengthening, with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event this fall and winter and a 75% chance it could reach historic strength. Some forecast models predict the developing El Niño could be the largest in the roughly 150-year observational record. Warmer waters and changing currents can bring tropical and subtropical species well north of their typical ranges.

County departments have begin clearing storm drains, reinforcing infrastructure and bolstering emergency response staffing in preparation, according to a county statement.

In the city of San Diego, crews began installing sand berms earlier this month on city beaches and the Mission Bay shoreline to prepare for heavy swells and protect against flooding.

The expected historic storm season also led Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency throughout California earlier this week and call in the California National Guard to assist with emergency response, including directing state agencies to stage flood-fighting supplies and other equipment, protect infrastructure and prepare communities for severe winter weather.

The governor's proclamation also directs the Governor's Office of Emergency Services and other state agencies to expand multilingual public outreach about flooding, emergency alerts, evacuation readiness and power outages.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said Newsom's declaration of a state of emergency ahead of El Niño "underscores the seriousness" of the possible storm effects California could face and the importance of preparation.

"We will continue working closely with our state, regional and local partners to make sure San Diego is as prepared as possible," Gloria said. "I encourage every San Diegan to take steps now to prepare their homes and families for severe weather. "

San Diego-area residents can learn more about storm preparation at https://www.sandiego.gov/elnino.