How to obtain citizenship: 4 things you should know about the process

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Last week, KPBS offered subscribers of our new Spanish-language WhatsApp channel, Línea Directa, the opportunity to have their questions about the U.S. citizenship and naturalization process answered.

️We spoke with Maria C. Chavez, Immigration Legal Director at the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA), who shared her experience and expertise to answer your questions.

From how to obtain your residency (Green Card or permanent resident card) to how to get help with your citizenship application, Chavez helped us better understand the process and the options available to you.

By the way, our new WhatsApp channel, Línea Directa, is a space for our Spanish-speaking community in San Diego and Tijuana where we share useful information and stay in touch. Línea Directa offers a direct way to connect with our news team, share your questions, concerns, and comments, and let us know what information you need. We invite you to join our WhatsApp community. To join, save our phone number, +1 (619) 871-3153, and then send us a message with your name.

We hope you find this information useful. The answers were edited for length and clarity.



If a person with legal residency receives public benefits, such as food assistance, could that affect their chances of obtaining citizenship later on?

Chavez: It depends. Some categories of people are completely exempt from the prohibition of using government assistance, like refugees, asylees, and people who received their residency because they were the victims of certain crimes or trafficking.

For others, it depends on when the assistance was received. Was it within the first five years of getting the green card? Was it much later? Was the benefit for them directly? Or for US-citizen children? Did they obtain the assistance by lying or providing fraudulent information?

Courtesy of Maria C. Chavez, Esq. Attorney Maria C. Chavez is the legal director for immigration at the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans (PANA); the photo is undated.

Many factors go into determining whether and how using government can affect someone in the future. Most people, however, are probably not going to have any issues naturalizing in the future if they use public benefits. But, when in doubt, consult with an attorney.

If the question is about whether an application for a Green Card can be denied, — even though there are some exempt categories — you should consult with an immigration attorney.

👉 Visit the USCIS Citizenship Resource Center for more information.



How long does it take from the time a person is granted asylum until the time they can obtain residency (a Green Card or permanent resident card)?

Chavez: An asylee can apply for their green card after one year with asylum status. How long it will take for the green card to be approved greatly depends.

👉For an estimate, visit the official USCIS Case Processing Times page.

Is there anyone who can help me with the application and the documents needed to apply for citizenship?

Chavez: There are many nonprofits in San Diego city and county who can help with this.

For example, Jewish Family Service , Catholic Charities , UURISE , Alliance San Diego , among others.

I meet the requirements to apply for citizenship, but given the ICE raids, should I wait? Who can I talk to about this?

Chavez: Most residents can probably safely naturalize at this time, but it is always better to consult with someone first. Any of the previously named nonprofits or private attorneys can help with a risk assessment.

If you have anything negative in your history, even if it's been a long time, you've completed your sentence, it was dismissed/expunged, or you think it's no longer a big deal, it is.

Get legal advice to be completely sure it is safe for you to naturalize.

💬 Do you have more questions? Send us a WhatsApp message.

