Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Public Safety

Fire in Sorrento Valley threatens structures, evacuations ordered

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 8, 2026 at 11:24 AM PDT
Flames from the Sorrento Fire are shown on June 8, 2026.
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Flames from the Sorrento Fire are shown on June 8, 2026.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving wildfire near Sorrento Valley Boulevard.

Sorrento Fire

The fire, dubbed the Sorrento Fire, is currently at about 45-acres and moving east at a dangerous rate of spread, SDFD said. Evacuations have been ordered. The fire is burning in the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve.

Evacuations

Several neighborhoods are under evacuation orders, while others are under evacuation warnings. View a map of evacuation zones here.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park at 4275 Eastgate Mall.

Road closures

Sorrento Valley Boulevard is completely closed between Vista Sorrento Parkway and Camino Santa Fe, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Tags

Public Safety Wildfires
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a news web producer at KPBS. He is part of the team responsible for writing and editing web stories, updating the station’s website, and producing content for social media.
See stories by Brenden Tuccinardi

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences. This policy was shaped through months of training with the Poynter Institute and feedback from the community. You can read the full policy here.
Read →
More News