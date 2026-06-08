Fire in Sorrento Valley threatens structures, evacuations ordered
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they become available.
San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) crews are working to extinguish a fast-moving wildfire near Sorrento Valley Boulevard.
Sorrento Fire
The fire, dubbed the Sorrento Fire, is currently at about 45-acres and moving east at a dangerous rate of spread, SDFD said. Evacuations have been ordered. The fire is burning in the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve.
Evacuations
Several neighborhoods are under evacuation orders, while others are under evacuation warnings. View a map of evacuation zones here.
A temporary evacuation point has been established at Mandell Weiss Eastgate Park at 4275 Eastgate Mall.
Road closures
Sorrento Valley Boulevard is completely closed between Vista Sorrento Parkway and Camino Santa Fe, according to the San Diego Police Department.