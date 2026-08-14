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The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:20 PM PDT
Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs Finale
Blackbird Presents/Joshua Timmermans
/
PBS
Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs Finale

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker, and Hank Williams Jr.

Kris Kristofferson and Emmy Lou Harris in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"
Blackbird Presents
/
PBS
Kris Kristofferson and Emmy Lou Harris in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"
Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"
Blackbird Presents/Joshua Timmermans
/
PBS
Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"

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Kris Kristofferson and Reba McEntire in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"
Blackbird Presents
Kris Kristofferson and Reba McEntire in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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