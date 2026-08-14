The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson
Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV
Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker, and Hank Williams Jr.
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