The Life & Songs of Kris Kristofferson

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Celebrate Kristofferson in a 2016 concert featuring Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash, Eric Church, Emmylou Harris, Jamey Johnson, Alison Krauss, Lady A, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Willie Nelson, Jennifer Nettles, Darius Rucker, and Hank Williams Jr.

Blackbird Presents / PBS Kris Kristofferson and Emmy Lou Harris in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"

Blackbird Presents/Joshua Timmermans / PBS Willie Nelson and Kris Kristofferson in "Kris Kristofferson: Life and Songs"

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You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.