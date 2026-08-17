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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Abhijeet Dipke; Gustavo Dudamel; Rebecca Lindsey

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 17, 2026 at 4:55 PM PDT
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art
AMANPOUR AND COMPANY
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AMANPOUR AND COMPANY Key Art

Stream now with KPBS+

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party in India, on the demands of his national youth movement and how they have been able to effect change. Venezuelan Conductor Gustavo Dudamel discusses his upcoming seminal show, his career, and his work to help his devastated home country. Former NOAA employee Rebecca Lindsey on the climate website she created to replace the dismantled climate.gov.

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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