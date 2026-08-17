AMANPOUR AND COMPANY: Abhijeet Dipke; Gustavo Dudamel; Rebecca Lindsey

Stream now with KPBS+

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party in India, on the demands of his national youth movement and how they have been able to effect change. Venezuelan Conductor Gustavo Dudamel discusses his upcoming seminal show, his career, and his work to help his devastated home country. Former NOAA employee Rebecca Lindsey on the climate website she created to replace the dismantled climate.gov.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience). Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.