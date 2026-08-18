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Games In Black and White

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published August 18, 2026 at 3:15 PM PDT
The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South’s largest city
Georgia Public Broadcasting
The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South’s largest city

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Centered around the inspirational and groundbreaking friendship between Civil Rights icon Andrew Young and business icon Billy Payne—the two formed one of the most successful Black and White partnership in the American South. The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South’s largest city

Centered around the inspirational and groundbreaking friendship between Civil Rights icon Andrew Young and business icon Billy Payne—the two formed one of the most successful Black and White partnership in the American South. The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South’s largest city

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George Hirthler (left) and Bob Judson of Atlanta Story Partners at Centennial Olympic Park on Sept. 26, 2023 for "The Games in Black and White"
Georgia Public Broadcasting
/
APT
George Hirthler (left) and Bob Judson of Atlanta Story Partners at Centennial Olympic Park on Sept. 26, 2023 for "The Games in Black and White"

Credit: Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting

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Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

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