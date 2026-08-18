Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Centered around the inspirational and groundbreaking friendship between Civil Rights icon Andrew Young and business icon Billy Payne—the two formed one of the most successful Black and White partnership in the American South. The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South’s largest city

Centered around the inspirational and groundbreaking friendship between Civil Rights icon Andrew Young and business icon Billy Payne—the two formed one of the most successful Black and White partnership in the American South. The film presents the first comprehensive look at the Atlanta Olympics from bid to reality and lasting transformation and legacy it left on the South’s largest city

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Georgia Public Broadcasting / APT George Hirthler (left) and Bob Judson of Atlanta Story Partners at Centennial Olympic Park on Sept. 26, 2023 for "The Games in Black and White"

Credit: Presented by Georgia Public Broadcasting

