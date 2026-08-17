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Bergerac is a broken man, battling his demons and on leave after the death of his wife. Toby Whithouse (BEING HUMAN, THE GAME) creates this modern reimagining of iconic Jersey-set detective series starring Damien Molony (THE SPLIT, BRASSIC) as Detective Jim Bergerac.

When one of Jersey’s wealthy socialites is murdered, Detective Bergerac returns to work.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: When a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered, Chief of Police Uma Dalal wants their best detective on the case. Patriarch Arthur Wakefield is keeping his cards close to his chest, while a man from Bergerac’s past surfaces to make a shocking accusation. Will Bergerac be able to solve the crime and stay on track?

Episode 2: Bergerac doesn’t care how many cages he rattles in his quest to find kidnapped baby Lily before it is too late. Along the way he clashes with his mother-in-law, Charlie Hungerford, over Kim’s welfare and the battlelines are drawn with his old foe, convicted kidnapper John Blakeley.

Episode 3: With the team building a case against Mia and Tomos, Bergerac goes rogue with a new lead that brings him into direct conflict with the powerful Arthur Wakefield. Bergerac will have to use all of his fabled skills to save a woman in jeopardy, who could hold the key to the whole case. But just as Bergerac seems to be making progress, a dangerous and unholy alliance is formed that could ruin Jim.

Episode 4: Since discovering that Cate may have betrayed Arthur, Bergerac feels he is closing in on his chief suspect. But a storm is gathering for Bergerac, as Chloe’s expose gains momentum when she finds new evidence against him that indicates there may be some truth in John Blakeley’s accusations after all. Meanwhile, there’s a shocking revelation about the ransom.

Episode 5: Arthur Wakefield is ready to throw Julien to the wolves, when there’s a shocking revelation about the night of Cate’s murder that changes everything. Bergerac deduces where Cate’s missing phone is hidden and it feels like he is closing back in on his chief suspect. But with Bergerac’s behavior becoming increasingly erratic, will he be able to continue the investigation.

Episode 6: The race is on to find Kim before she comes to harm. Will Bergerac be able to save Kim and stop John Blakeley exacting the ultimate revenge? Meanwhile, Arthur is getting his house in order, sensing the end in sight if Margaret is convicted for Cate’s murder. But as Barney prepares to question Margaret one more time, Bergerac has a shocking realization about the case.

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