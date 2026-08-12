Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Aug.15, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

For more than 50 years, Vicente Fernandez (1940-2021) was revered as Mexico's greatest living singer, blending an operatic vocal range with a deep understanding of the roots of ranchera music.

In the concert special "Vicente Fernandez: Un Azteca en El Azteca," the Grammy-winning mariachi singer performs a historic farewell concert at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, the largest stadium in Latin America. Filmed on April 16, 2016, the concert attracted a crowd of over 85,000 fans, creating a memorable send-off to the King of Ranchera.

For more than 50 years, Vicente Fernández (1940-2021) was revered as Mexico's greatest living singer, blending an operatic vocal range with a deep understanding of the roots of ranchera music. The Grammy-winning mariachi singer performs a historic farewell concert at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca, to a crowd of over 85,000 fans, creating a memorable send-off to the King of Ranchera.

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