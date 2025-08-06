Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Education

High school students join Salk Institute labs for summer internships

By Katie Anastas / Education Reporter
Contributors: Carolyne Corelis / Video Journalist
Published August 6, 2025 at 5:10 PM PDT
Kelly Semtner holds plant samples at the Salk Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Kelly Semtner holds plant samples at the Salk Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Local high school students are wrapping up summer internships at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies this week. The decades-old program offers paid positions in the institute’s scientific laboratories.

Kelly Semtner is one of this year’s students. She first visited the institute with her biology class at High Tech High Mesa, where she graduated in June.

“I wanted to try molecular plant biology, because it gets you to know a lot more about plants and how they signal,” she said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

She spent eight weeks this summer doing just that in Lena Mueller’s lab. Mueller studies the symbiotic relationship between fungi and plants.

“Roots can take up nutrients from the soil,” Mueller said. “But they have a limited reach.”

Mueller said fungi inside the roots grow thread-like networks called mycelium. Those threads can reach farther into the soil, helping the plant access more nutrients. In exchange, the plant gives the fungus carbon, which makes the soil healthier.

Semtner’s internship focused on determining which plant genes sense the presence of fungi.

“The microscopy was really interesting,” she said. “You can see where the fungi has actually colonized in the roots.”

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Microscopic images of plant roots at
Carolyne Corelis
/
KPBS
Kelly Semtner points at microscopic images of plant roots in the Lena Mueller’s lab at the Salk Institute, photographed on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

Centuries of breeding have made it harder for crop plants to interact with fungi, Mueller said. She hopes this research could help reverse that, and reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers.

“The hope would be to be more sustainable with our agricultural practices by exploiting these natural relationships more,” Mueller said.

Semtner’s eight-week internship gave her enough time to see an experiment through from start to finish — from sowing the seeds, to harvesting the plants, to staining the roots in order to see the fungus under a microscope.

Plant samples grow in labeled containers at the Salk Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2025.
Katie Anastas
/
KPBS
Plant samples grow in labeled containers at the Salk Institute on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025.

“This internship has taught me a lot about what a real research job looks like and what a really strong community can teach you,” she said.

She’s one of 13 local high school students who did research at the Salk Institute this summer.

Mueller said they bring curiosity and excitement to their work.

“We all have great interest in training the next generation of scientists,” Mueller said. “These are the people who are going to be making the discoveries, that are going to solve the problems of the future.”

Semtner’s path to becoming a scientist takes her to UC Santa Barbara this fall, where she plans to study biology.

Tags

Education BiotechAgriculture
Katie Anastas
Katie Anastas covers education for KPBS News, from preschools and TK to universities and community colleges. Katie has covered school closures, child care shortages, Alaska Native education and statewide school funding issues for Alaska Public Media. In New York City, she reported on a controversial admissions process at the city's elite public high schools.
See stories by Katie Anastas

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News