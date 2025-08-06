SDSU breaks ground on first housing, retail development on Snapdragon Stadium site

San Diego State University broke ground Wednesday on Avalon Mission Valley, the first residential and retail development at SDSU Mission Valley.

AvalonBay Communities is the developer of the project, which will create 621 apartments ranging from studio to three-bedroom units, east of Snapdragon Stadium in the existing Orange Lot.

"This development is designed primarily for our neighbors, our community, and for San Diego residents," SDSU President Adela de la Torre said. "Together with our civic and community partners, we're creating a dynamic, walkable neighborhood that links transit, recreation, and innovation, unlocking opportunity and access for all."

When completed, Avalon Mission Valley is also scheduled to include around 30,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, anchored by a grocery store. The development will also feature public art and is being designed to achieve LEED Gold Certification, according to a university statement.

As construction gets underway, portions of the Orange Lot will be fenced off. First occupancy is expected in 2028.

"We're proud to be part of SDSU's bold vision for Mission Valley and excited to help bring this new community to life," said Mark Janda, senior vice president of development for AvalonBay Communities. "This project is more than housing — it's a catalyst for the vibrant, connected neighborhood that's taking shape here."

At full build-out, SDSU Mission Valley is planned to include 80 acres of parks — including the 34-acre River Park — and open space, up to 4,600 market-rate and affordable housing units, 1.6 million square feet of research and innovative space, 95,000 square feet of retail space and a hotel.

The university's plan for the SDSU Mission Valley campus includes an "innovation district" to support SDSU's education, research, entrepreneurial, technology and athletics programs.