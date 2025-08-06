Have you, or someone you know, been involved in an e-bike accident?

Lots of people are concerned about the perceived danger of e-bikes, especially when it comes to our kids using them.

They are a great way to get around but some people think they should be regulated more strictly. Some cities in San Diego County have restricted their use to kids who are 12 and older.

E-bikes are part of a movement called micro-mobility, which includes other electrified vehicles like scooters and skateboards that often share the road with cars. Kids can't drive cars and some parents don't want to have to drive them everywhere they need to go in a city like San Diego. They need greater mobility.

But are E-bikes safe?

Have you, or child of yours, been injured in an e-bike accident? Has the speed in any way been a contributing factor? Let us know in the form below.