Public Safety

Have you, or someone you know, been involved in an e-bike accident?

By Thomas Fudge / Science and Technology Reporter
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:24 PM PDT
E-bikes lined-up at Happy EBIKES in Encinitas, Feb 1st, 2023.
Roland Lizarondo
/
KPBS
E-bikes lined-up at Happy EBIKES in Encinitas on Feb. 1, 2023.

Lots of people are concerned about the perceived danger of e-bikes, especially when it comes to our kids using them.

They are a great way to get around but some people think they should be regulated more strictly. Some cities in San Diego County have restricted their use to kids who are 12 and older.

E-bikes are part of a movement called micro-mobility, which includes other electrified vehicles like scooters and skateboards that often share the road with cars. Kids can't drive cars and some parents don't want to have to drive them everywhere they need to go in a city like San Diego. They need greater mobility.

But are E-bikes safe?

Have you, or child of yours, been injured in an e-bike accident? Has the speed in any way been a contributing factor? Let us know in the form below.

Tags

Public Safety ParentingTransportation
Thomas Fudge
A journalist with 30 years of experience, Tom covers science and technology stories for KPBS' platforms. He has received recognition for his outstanding work in hosting and public affairs reporting from the Unity Awards, the Northwest Broadcast News Association, and the San Diego chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
KPBS News: Public Safety Policy
KPBS has created a public safety coverage policy to guide decisions on what stories we prioritize, as well as whose narratives we need to include to tell complete stories that best serve our audiences.
