Ground, air crews battling wildfire in Lakeside
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
Ground and air crews are battling a wildfire near El Monte Park in Lakeside. Evacuation orders have been issued for a rural area north of Blossom Valley, according to Cal Fire.
The evacuation order covers areas north of El Monte Road, south of Willow Road, east of Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road, Hazy Meadow Lane, and west of El Monte Road. See an evacuation map here
A temporary evacuation point is set up at the Walmart on Camino Canada,13487 Camino Canada, El Cajon.
The fire started around 2:40 p.m. Lakeside Fire Protection District and San Diego County Fire are responding.
By 4:15 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Monte Fire, had charred an estimated 312 acres but had caused no reported structural damage or injuries, according to the state agency.
What to pack in an emergency kit:
- A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
- A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
- A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
- A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Pet food & water
Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.
If time allows, consider adding:
- Valuables that are easy to carry
- Family photos and irreplaceable items
- Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
- Chargers for cell phones and laptops
Source: CalFire