Ground, air crews battling wildfire in Lakeside

Editor’s note: This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ground and air crews are battling a wildfire near El Monte Park in Lakeside. Evacuation orders have been issued for a rural area north of Blossom Valley, according to Cal Fire.

The evacuation order covers areas north of El Monte Road, south of Willow Road, east of Mountain Valley Place, El Monte Road, Hazy Meadow Lane, and west of El Monte Road. See an evacuation map here

A temporary evacuation point is set up at the Walmart on Camino Canada,13487 Camino Canada, El Cajon.

The fire started around 2:40 p.m. Lakeside Fire Protection District and San Diego County Fire are responding.

By 4:15 p.m., the blaze, dubbed the Monte Fire, had charred an estimated 312 acres but had caused no reported structural damage or injuries, according to the state agency.