Thousands march through downtown for 'No Kings' day protest, other rallies planned throughout the county

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

Tens of thousands of people in San Diego County are taking to the streets Saturday for what organizers are calling "No Kings" Day, a nationwide protest of President Donald Trump's policies coinciding with a military parade in the nation's capital.

Two major rallies for No Kings Day kicked off around 10:15 a.m. in downtown San Diego, one at Civic Center Plaza, the other at Waterfront Park. Thousands of people began marching south on Harbor Drive from the County Administration building.

Organizers said they're expecting anywhere between 20,000 and 50,000 people in the downtown area. In total, there are 11 rallies planned throughout the county.

In the morning, all Metropolitan Transit (MTS) Trolley lines were experiencing sporadic delays due to heavy ridership, according to MTS.

Organizers are encouraging protesters to carry signs and make their voices heard, but not to engage in violent confrontation with supporters of the president and law enforcement.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action," a statement from No Kings organizers read. "We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values."

Trained peacekeepers in yellow vests will be scattered throughout the protests. Participants can seek them out with concerns.

Wendy Gerlenter, one of the organizers, told KPBS they have been working with the San Diego Police Department for several weeks and that SDPD has been "helpful."

SDPD will be enforcing rolling road closures throughout downtown as the march progresses, Lt. Travis Easter said.

SDPD estimates 20,000 people are currently marching and everything has been peaceful, according to Easter. He said the department has "a lot of resources" available to assist, but did not provide specifics.

Beyond the two large rallies and marches in Downtown San Diego, other events will occur throughout the county:



Carlsbad, 10 a.m., Carlsbad Boulevard and Pine Avenue;

Del Mar, 10 a.m., Intersection of Del Mar Heights and Carmel Country roads;

Chula Vista, 10 a.m., Birch Road and Millenia Avenue;

Escondido, 10 a.m., Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway;

El Cajon, 10 a.m., Magnolia Avenue and Fletcher Parkway;

Mira Mesa, 11 a.m., 10782 Westview Parkway;

Rancho Bernardo, 11 a.m., Bernardo Center Drive and Rancho Bernardo Road;

A kid-friendly rally at 11:15 a.m. at Civita Park in San Diego, 7897 Altana Way;

Ramona, 3:30 p.m., 1000 Main St.; and

San Marcos, 4:15 p.m., corner of Grand and West San Marcos Boulevard.

Kori Suzuki for KPBS / California Local Demonstrators gather outside the San Diego County Administration Building in downtown San Diego on June 14, 2025. The protest — which organizers are calling "No Kings Day" — is one of several happening across the county and nationwide.

Why are people protesting across the country?

Saturday marks Trump's 79th birthday and the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The two events are culminating in the "Grand Military Parade" in Washington, D.C., featuring more than 6,700 soldiers and dozens of armored vehicles parading through the city.

Opponents of the parade — the nation's first since 1991's National Victory Celebration, which was timed to welcome returning veterans of the 100- day Persian Gulf War — say it is a vanity project of a nascent dictator.

"This administration is sending National Guard troops and active duty military against American citizens protesting this administration's illegal and unconstitutional actions," said Richard Cannon, an organizer with 50501 Escondido. "This is exactly the type of tyrannical behavior that our founding fathers feared, one that many thought "could never happen in this country.""

The military parade — which is subject to cancellation due to possible thunderstorms Saturday — will feature 28 M1 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley fighting vehicles and Stryker armored vehicles, four Paladin howitzers, towed artillery and multiple infantry squad vehicles. Army officials estimate the parade will cost taxpayers between $25 million and $45 million. Metal plates will be laid down on the street to prevent damage from the 68-ton machines, an army statement reads.

"For two and a half centuries, the men and women of America's army have dominated our enemies and protected our freedom at home," Trump said. "This parade salutes our soldiers' remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit. You won't want to miss it. Thundering tanks and breathtaking flyovers will roar through our capital city."

"This is the kind of vanity parade we would expect to see in Russia or North Korea, not in a democracy," said Allison Gill, podcaster of the Mueller She Wrote podcast, who will speak at the San Diego rallies.

The timing of the parade seems auspicious, as the Trump administration has recently ramped up Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions throughout the country, but notably in San Diego and Los Angeles, leading to ongoing civil unrest.

"I am protesting because I am scared about what's happening in our country," said Michele Cyr, organizer of the Carlsbad protest. "It's not a democracy anymore when workers are afraid to go to work, have no job to go to anymore and our civil liberties are under attack."