Where to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego County
Juneteenth is a day to come together to celebrate but also to reflect on the United State’s complicated history.
A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when more than 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news of the Emancipation Proclamation declared two years prior.
In years following the Civil War, Juneteenth celebrations became traditional among formerly enslaved communities. These traditions originated in Texas, but quickly spread throughout the country.
This year, there are several Juneteenth events happening throughout San Diego County. KPBS compiled a list of some of these events for you to check out below.
Juneteenth events
- Juneteenth
- Holidays
- Heritage & Cultural
- Music
- Outdoor Concerts
- Food
- Lectures & Classes
- Family
- Kids
- Teens
Cooper Family Annual Juneteenth Celebration 2025
Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 11 AM to 6 PM
Memorial Park
Free
'Night at the Black Museum': A Community Celebration
Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 5 PM to 8 PM
Casa Del Rey Moro African Latin Museum
$40
Juneteenth Day Party
Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 1 PM to 5 PM
Naval Training Center (NTC) Park, Liberty Station
$75
Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 4 PM to 5 PM
Chula Vista City Hall
Free
Juneteenth Sister Circle: Honoring Our Legacy & Healing Together
Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 6 PM to 8 PM
Movement Matters Collective
Free