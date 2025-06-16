Where to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego County

Juneteenth is a day to come together to celebrate but also to reflect on the United State’s complicated history.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when more than 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news of the Emancipation Proclamation declared two years prior.

In years following the Civil War, Juneteenth celebrations became traditional among formerly enslaved communities. These traditions originated in Texas, but quickly spread throughout the country.

This year, there are several Juneteenth events happening throughout San Diego County. KPBS compiled a list of some of these events for you to check out below.