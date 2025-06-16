Give Now
Racial Justice and Social Equity

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in San Diego County

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:05 PM PDT
Students raise the Juneteenth flag over San Diego Unified headquarters, Tuesday, in honor of the national holiday, San Diego, Calif., June 18, 2024
Matthew Bowler
/
KPBS
Students raise the Juneteenth flag over San Diego Unified headquarters, Tuesday, in honor of the national holiday, San Diego, Calif., June 18, 2024

Juneteenth is a day to come together to celebrate but also to reflect on the United State’s complicated history.

A federal holiday since 2021, Juneteenth commemorates the day in 1865 when more than 250,000 enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news of the Emancipation Proclamation declared two years prior.

In years following the Civil War, Juneteenth celebrations became traditional among formerly enslaved communities. These traditions originated in Texas, but quickly spread throughout the country.

This year, there are several Juneteenth events happening throughout San Diego County. KPBS compiled a list of some of these events for you to check out below.

Juneteenth events
Cooper&nbsp;Family Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 11 AM to 6 PM
Memorial Park
Free
'Night at the Black Museum': A Community Celebration

Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 5 PM to 8 PM
Casa Del Rey Moro African Latin Museum
$40
Juneteenth Day Party

Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 1 PM to 5 PM
Naval Training Center (NTC) Park, Liberty Station
$75
Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 from 4 PM to 5 PM
Chula Vista City Hall
Free
Juneteenth Sister Circle: Honoring Our Legacy & Healing Together

Thursday, June 19, 2025 from 6 PM to 8 PM
Movement Matters Collective
Free

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
