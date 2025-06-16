Crews responding to wildfire near Bonsall
Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crews are working to put out a brush fire near Bonsall in San Diego's North County.
The fire started around 3 p.m. near South Mission and La Canada Roads, according to CalFire.
As of 4:09 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the North County Fire Protection District. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for areas north of SR-76, south of Via Monserate, and east of South Mission Road. See an evacuation map here.
A temporary evacuation point has been established at Bonsall Elementary, 31555 Old River Road, Bonsall.
What to pack in an emergency kit:
- A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
- A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
- Necessary prescriptions or medications
- A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
- Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
- A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
- A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
- Pet food & water
Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.
If time allows, consider adding:
- Valuables that are easy to carry
- Family photos and irreplaceable items
- Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
- Chargers for cell phones and laptops
Source: CalFire