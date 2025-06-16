Crews responding to wildfire near Bonsall

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crews are working to put out a brush fire near Bonsall in San Diego's North County.

The fire started around 3 p.m. near South Mission and La Canada Roads, according to CalFire .

As of 4:09 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the North County Fire Protection District. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for areas north of SR-76, south of Via Monserate, and east of South Mission Road. See an evacuation map here .

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Bonsall Elementary, 31555 Old River Road, Bonsall.