Public Safety

Crews responding to wildfire near Bonsall

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 16, 2025 at 3:56 PM PDT
Smoke from the Mission Fire in Bonsall is seen from an ALERTCalifornia, UC San Diego camera on June 16, 2025.
ALERTCalifornia/UC San Diego
Smoke from the Mission Fire in Bonsall is seen from an ALERTCalifornia, UC San Diego camera on June 16, 2025.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crews are working to put out a brush fire near Bonsall in San Diego's North County.

The fire started around 3 p.m. near South Mission and La Canada Roads, according to CalFire.

As of 4:09 p.m. forward progress of the fire had been stopped, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, from the North County Fire Protection District. Evacuation orders and warnings remain in place for areas north of SR-76, south of Via Monserate, and east of South Mission Road. See an evacuation map here.

A temporary evacuation point has been established at Bonsall Elementary, 31555 Old River Road, Bonsall.

What to pack in an emergency kit:

  • A 3-day supply of non-perishable food & 3 gallons of water per person
  • A map with at least 2 evacuation routes
  • Necessary prescriptions or medications
  • A change of clothes & extra eyeglasses/contact lenses
  • Extra car keys, credit cards, cash, or traveler’s checks
  • A first aid kit & sanitation supplies
  • A flashlight & battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  • Pet food & water

Always have sturdy shoes and a flashlight near your bed, ready for sudden night evacuations.

If time allows, consider adding:

  • Valuables that are easy to carry
  • Family photos and irreplaceable items
  • Personal computer data on hard drives and disks
  • Chargers for cell phones and laptops

Source: CalFire

Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
