Why Comic-Con matters to me: Share your story

Comic-Con gets a lot of attention for the spectacle it brings to the San Diego Convention Center every year, from major studio announcements to celebrity panels.

But the true magic of the world’s largest pop culture convention is often found in the quieter moments: a quick quest in the tabletop games lounge, supporting independent artists in Artist Alley, and yes, even waiting in line for Hall H.

As our newsroom gears up to cover the con, we want to hear from you: Why does Comic-Con matter to you? Are you a longtime badge holder with annual traditions? Is this your first time attending, and if so, what are you most excited about? Did you meet a best friend or even a partner waiting for an autograph?

If Comic-Con has had an impact on your life, we want to hear your story, and we’d love to see your photos too.

