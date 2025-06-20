Give Now
Why Comic-Con matters to me: Share your story

By Brenden Tuccinardi / Web Producer
Published June 20, 2025 at 12:09 PM PDT
People cosplaying as characters from the Disney animated movie, "The Emperors New Groove" pose outside the San Diego Convention Center, Friday July 21, 2023.
Brenden Tuccinardi
/
KPBS
People dressed as characters from the Disney animated movie "The Emperor’s New Groove" pose outside the San Diego Convention Center on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Comic-Con gets a lot of attention for the spectacle it brings to the San Diego Convention Center every year, from major studio announcements to celebrity panels.

But the true magic of the world’s largest pop culture convention is often found in the quieter moments: a quick quest in the tabletop games lounge, supporting independent artists in Artist Alley, and yes, even waiting in line for Hall H.

As our newsroom gears up to cover the con, we want to hear from you: Why does Comic-Con matter to you? Are you a longtime badge holder with annual traditions? Is this your first time attending, and if so, what are you most excited about? Did you meet a best friend or even a partner waiting for an autograph?

If Comic-Con has had an impact on your life, we want to hear your story, and we’d love to see your photos too.

Use the form below to share your story.

Tags

Arts & Culture KPBS ListensComic-Con 2025Pop Culture
Brenden Tuccinardi
Brenden Tuccinardi is a web producer at KPBS. He is responsible for writing web stories, copy editing and updating the station’s website. Prior to joining KPBS, Brenden was an assistant English teacher in Madrid, Spain. Before that, he served as Editor in Chief of The Daily Aztec, San Diego State’s independent student newspaper.
