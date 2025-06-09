Give Now
Science & Technology
ScreenTime
Playgrounds aren’t just outdoors anymore, and childhood is spent increasingly on screens, in digital spaces. ScreenTime features conversations, resources, and practical information to help parents navigate the challenges that come with parenting in the digital age.

ScreenTime wants your questions about kids and technology

By Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published June 9, 2025 at 12:00 PM PDT
ScreenTime aims to help families better understand technology and the role it’s playing in children’s lives today. Whether it’s breaking down research on the effects of excessive screen time or opening a window into how popular apps and platforms work, we want to help make make parenting in the digital age just a little easier. From smartphones to social media, video games and AI – our goal is to arm you with the facts you need to make decisions that are best for the health and safety of your family.

What are your most burning questions? What challenges are you facing when it comes to managing your kids’ use of technology? What’s keeping you up at night?

ScreenTime also wants to hear about your family’s experience navigating a world that is more than ever driven by media. Do you have a screen time success story you’d like to share? What has worked for your family to manage media use?

Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
