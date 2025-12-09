600 dogs at the San Diego Humane Society get an early Christmas

The San Diego Humane Society, in collaboration with the Karen Cooper Foundation, will bring Christmas early Tuesday with special holiday toys and treats to lift the spirits of 600 lucky pups while they wait for a loving home.

The Toys, Treats and Tail Wags event begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the San Diego Humane Society, 5500 Gaines St., according to Humane Society officials

"Now in its third year partnering with San Diego Humane Society, The Karen Cooper Foundation continue to expand your reach," the Humane Society said in a statement. "In 2024, the foundation donated holiday gifts to more than 4,000 dogs across 26 shelters."

Foundation members and Humane Society staff said they are spreading holiday joy through their donations and it is "guaranteed to inspire smiles, wagging tails and a touch of holiday magic."

The Karen Cooper Foundation was established to honor San Diego County resident and animal lover Karen Cooper, who lost her life on May 26, 2023, when a truck overturned on a transition ramp from Interstate 805 to state Route 52, dropping cement bags onto the roadway.

Karen's husband Bob Cooper, who was driving, survived, and has dedicated himself to "keep Karen's loving spirit alive through this annual tradition."

According to the Humane Society, the foundation was created to inspire acts of kindness; celebrate Karen's life and love for animals; bring holiday joy to dogs waiting for homes and raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption.

"This year, it (the foundation) will deliver toys to more than 8,000 dogs in 56 shelters — spreading Karen's legacy of love even further," the Humane Society added.

More information on pet adoption can be found at sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets.