In photos: A colorful celebration of life and remembrance in Sherman Heights
Step into a world of vibrant ofrendas, or altars, at the Sherman Heights Community Center. Click here to add your memories to KPBS' Community Altar.
The brightly colored entrance to the Día de los Muertos Celebration at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego is shown on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Decorations and a packet of roasted pumpkin seeds adorn an altar table inside the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos is one of the offerings placed on an altar, or ofrenda, memorializing lost loved ones in the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Papel picado, one of many traditional decorations for Día de Muertos, blows in the wind above the main patio at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Photos of deceased loved ones, a bottle of Holy Water and electric tea lights adorn an altar inside the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A photo a remembered loved one named Joshua is featured on an altar inside the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Dried beans, rice, salt and pan de muerto sit on an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. It is believed that placing a lost loved one's favorite foods on the altar helps guide their spirits back from the dead. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A bouquet of bright orange marigolds, also called cempasúchil, decorate one of the altars at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
One of the altars at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego is photographed on Oct. 17, 2023. This altar features many traditional elements like decorated skulls, marigold flowers, photos of remembered loved ones and food. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
An altar created by the Friends of Villa Montezuma at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego is decorated with pictures of loved ones, papel picado, pumpkins and decorated skeletons on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A Día de Muertos altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center is shown on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A sign that says, in Spanish, "Porque para morir nacimos," or "Because to die, we were born," is decorated with plastic marigold flowers and butterflies decorates an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Marigold flower petals, fall leaves and tea light candles form a pathway toward an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
An alebrije, or Mexican folk art sculpture of a mystical spiritual creature, watches over one of the altars at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct, 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
A photo of a lost loved one alongside a bottle of strawberry-kiwi MD 20/20 and a model low-rider car are prominently featured on an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Papel picado with skull cutouts hang over the windows at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
Photos of deceased loved ones sit on a table with rope lights illuminating their faces on an altar at the Sherman Heights Community Center in San Diego on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brenden Tuccinardi)
