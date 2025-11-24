Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On "Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special," singer-songwriter, producer and actress Debbie Gibson shares insight and inspiration about recording her first holiday album, "Winterlicious," and performs some classic and new holiday hits.

Your web browser is not supported Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special

The half-hour concert, filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, includes performances of "The Gift," "Let it Snow," the "Christmas Dreams Medley" and "White Christmas," which Gibson performs as a duet with her father.

In between songs, Gibson talks with host Jen Eckert about her creative process, writing original songs, her own holiday memories, and recording the new album. Singer Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block also discusses what it's like working and touring with Gibson.

APT Debbie Gibson

Stream On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Distributed by American Public Television

