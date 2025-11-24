Give Now
Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:52 PM PST
APT
Stream now with KPBS Passport!

On "Debbie Gibson Holiday: A Soundcheck Special," singer-songwriter, producer and actress Debbie Gibson shares insight and inspiration about recording her first holiday album, "Winterlicious," and performs some classic and new holiday hits.

The half-hour concert, filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, New Jersey, includes performances of "The Gift," "Let it Snow," the "Christmas Dreams Medley" and "White Christmas," which Gibson performs as a duet with her father.

In between songs, Gibson talks with host Jen Eckert about her creative process, writing original songs, her own holiday memories, and recording the new album. Singer Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block also discusses what it's like working and touring with Gibson.

Debbie Gibson
APT
Debbie Gibson

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
