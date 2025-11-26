Pinkalicious & Peterrific: Amazing Sled Run/Frost Fairy

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. + Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. + Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. + Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS / Watch on the show website

It's a snow day for Pinkalicious, Peter, Rafael and Jasmine! In fact, it snowed so much that the snow reaches Pinkalicious' bedroom window! With all this snow on the ground, the kids decide to build the most pinkatastic sled run ever!

Pinkalicious and Peter find Felix the Frost Fairy fast asleep on the job. They'll need to help him so everyone in Pinkville will have wonderful winter window designs when they wake up.

