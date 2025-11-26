Give Now
Pinkalicious & Peterrific: Amazing Sled Run/Frost Fairy

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published November 26, 2025 at 10:02 AM PST
"Amazing Sled Run/Frost Fairy"
Pinkalicious and Peterrific
/
PBS
"Amazing Sled Run/Frost Fairy"

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. + Sunday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. + Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 a.m. + Sunday, Dec. 7 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS + Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 11:30 a.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. on PBS KIDS / Watch on the show website

It's a snow day for Pinkalicious, Peter, Rafael and Jasmine! In fact, it snowed so much that the snow reaches Pinkalicious' bedroom window! With all this snow on the ground, the kids decide to build the most pinkatastic sled run ever!

Pinkalicious and Peter find Felix the Frost Fairy fast asleep on the job. They'll need to help him so everyone in Pinkville will have wonderful winter window designs when they wake up.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
