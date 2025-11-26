Fleet Week San Diego joins Port of San Diego as fundraisers for Big Bay Boom

The Port of San Diego announced Tuesday it was partnering with the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation as the official nonprofit fundraising partner for next year's Big Bay Boom.

The Independence Day event is funded in large part by charitable grants and donations. The Fleet Week Foundation will work with the port and the show's executive producer, Sandy Purdon, to apply for grants and accept donations supporting the event.

Additionally, a portion of all funds raised by the nonprofit will go toward supporting the foundation.

"This event will honor the service of our military personnel and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States," said Danielle Moore, chair of the Port of San Diego's Board of Port Commissioners. "The Big Bay Boom is recognized as an exceptional Independence Day fireworks display and remains an important fixture in San Diego's summer calendar."

Officials said the Big Bay Boom is the largest July Fourth fireworks show on the West Coast, as well as the largest free annual public event on San Diego Bay. It annually attracts more than 250,000 spectators to the waterfront, according to the port.

"Fleet Week San Diego is honored to be the Port of San Diego's charitable partner for the Big Bay Boom fireworks show," said Michael "Mick" Fulton, board chair of the San Diego Fleet Week Foundation. "Our board, committee, and volunteers have a long history of working with the port's team of outstanding professionals to bring high quality public events to the San Diego community, and we look forward to continuing that relationship as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our country."

The 2026 Big Bay Boom will feature a fireworks display launched from four barges in different locations on the bay with a musical simulcast on the radio.