Celebrating Kwanzaa with Gail Houston

Stream now with KPBS+

Habaragani!' Expressions is proud to partner with Gail Houston on this special episode celebrating the Kwanzaa Holiday! Gail is pop music royalty, as her doo-wop group The Percells, appeared on American Bandstand and performed at the Apollo Theatre in early 1960s. Gail performs four songs including "Change Is Going To Come" and also lights the Kwanzaa candles! Adara Alston hosts.

KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

