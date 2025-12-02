Give Now
Celebrating Kwanzaa with Gail Houston

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 2, 2025 at 11:00 AM PST
'Habaragani!' Expressions is proud to partner with Gail Houston on this special episode celebrating the Kwanzaa Holiday! Gail is pop music royalty, as her doo-wop group The Percells, appeared on American Bandstand and performed at the Apollo Theatre in early 1960's. Gail performs four songs including "Change Is Going To Come" and also lights the Kwanzaa candles! Adara Alston hosts.

TVTV HighlightsHolidays
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
